Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera returned to the “Mulan” franchise for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation, and Disney+ released a music video for the new original song, “Loyal Brave True.” The video was directed by “Mulan” feature director Niki Caro, and released on social media early Friday morning.

In addition to “Loyal Brave True,” Aguilera also performs a newly-recorded “Reflection.” Both songs will be featured in the film and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Harry Gregson-Williams, set for release on September 4th, 2020. “Loyal Brave True” is already available on Amazon Music and iTunes.

As we reported earlier this month, fans will be able to stream “Mulan” on September 4th exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access (Disney+ subscription and additional fee required).

“Loyal Brave True” was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan, and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman. Gregson-Williams produced the new version of “Reflection,” and David Zippel and Matthew Wilder wrote the original 1998 classic. Music from both songs is featured in Harry Gregson Williams’ underscore with Aguilera’s full-length versions appearing in the film’s custom main-on-end title design.

The description for the movie reads, “Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

“Mulan” stars Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin wrote the screenplay, suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.