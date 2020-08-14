Cinemark outlined the company’s phased reopening of its theatres, which will begin on August 14th and continue through August 28th. The company stated that all theatres would reopen with “enhanced clean and safety protocols,” and that tickets are on sale now for “Unhinged” and the anniversary re-release of “Inception.” The announcement was made shortly after AMC Theaters announced its plans to open theaters on August 20th.

Tickets will go on sale for “The New Mutants” on August 18th and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” on August 19th. As for “Tenet,” Cinemark said that tickets for the movie would go on sale “very soon.”

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again welcome moviegoers across the U.S. to enjoy the unparalleled immersive experience of watching movies on the big screen. Through our very successful test-and-learn theatres, we have heard firsthand from moviegoers that we are truly setting The Cinemark Standard by providing the out-of-home entertainment experience they have been craving in a way that makes them feel protected,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Furthermore, we have been extremely pleased with the results of our 15 test-and-learn theatres across the U.S., which have consistently been top performers among the 500+ indoor theatres opened. These strong results, coupled with consumer feedback, underscore that moviegoing is a favorite global pastime, and our teams are trained and prepared to safely welcome guests back to the cinema.”

The first major release planned for theaters is “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe, which premieres on August 21st. That’s the same day that theaters will screen the special anniversary re-release of “Inception.” 20th Century’s “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” hit theaters on August 28th, and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” releases on September 3rd.

Ahead of the new releases, Cinemark will screen fan-favorite movies like “Goonies,” “Jurassic Park,” “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Pricing for the Comeback Classics is $5 per adult and $3 for children and seniors, with other discounts on snacks and food.

Cinemark also outlined the health and safety protocols put in place because of the ongoing health crisis. The company added, “To ensure moviegoer confidence and peace of mind, all Cinemark theatres will uphold enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Employees will undergo safety and sanitization training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working. All will complete a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure Cinemark’s standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization are met.”

To ensure Cinemark Movie Rewards members can fully enjoy their benefits, the expiration date of all points that expired during the time theatres were closed will be extended to December 31st. Members of Cinemark Movie Club will be able to see three Comeback Classics, with a guest, for free and will enjoy their standard 20% concessions discount on top of the welcome back pricing.

You can find more information on Cinemark’s cleaning procedures right here on the company’s website.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.