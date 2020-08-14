AMC is coupling the company’s 100th anniversary with the reopening of theaters since the start of the health crisis. Back in 1920, the Dubinsky Brothers began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri, and that single screen would serve as the foundation for what is known today as AMC Entertainment. The company is celebrating its history with a throwback to the year it all started by offering Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices. When the first wave of more than 100 AMC theatres reopens on August 20th, moviegoers can watch movies at 1920 ticket prices, and all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents (plus sales tax).

This is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States. AMC currently expects to open approximately two-thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations in time for the September 3rd release of Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” following Disney’s August 28th release of “The New Mutants.” The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.

The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country. After August 20th, bring-back titles such as the special “Inception” 10th-anniversary event, as well as titles like “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters,” “Grease,” and “Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back” will be priced at only $5.

AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverages, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink and KidsPacks, through the end of October. The company also stated that all AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented: “We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies. As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

In addition to the throwback movie titles that start on August 20th, guests can enjoy new movie releases almost immediately, which will be available at normal admission prices.

AMC also stated the company’s health procedures. The company added, “AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.”

The company continued, “AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre, and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes.”

