Vertical Entertainment set the “No Escape” digital and On-Demand release date this week, and the studio released a first look trailer for the movie. Will Wernick wrote and directed the thriller, which stars Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker, Ronen Rubinstein, Pasha Lynchnikoff, George Janko, and Siya.

The official description reads, “A social media star travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.”

Holland Roden is also expected to star in Adam Robitel’s “Escape Room 2,” but the ongoing health crisis has delayed production, and we can’t confirm a premiere date for the movie at this time. Roden stars in the film with Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, and Isabelle Fuhrman.

While you’re waiting for the movie to hit digital services, you can watch the coming-of-age comedy “Yes, God, Yes,” which is the semi-autobiographical debut from filmmaker Karen Maine, co-writer of “Obvious Child.” The movie stars Natalia Dyer and premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it was awarded a Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble. “Yes, God, Yes” also comes from Vertical Entertainment.

That film’s official synopsis reads, “In the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her.”

If you missed the trailer for “No Escape” that the studio released this week, you can watch the official promotional video below.

