New seasons of “The Other Two” and “South Side,” both originally from Comedy Central Productions, will stream on HBO Max as new Max Originals. The platform will also stream the semi-autobiographical comedy “Awkawfina is Nora from Queens,” from the Golden Globe Award Winner Awkwafina.

The first seasons of “The Other Two” and “South Side” will land on the platform in 2021, followed by brand new seasons to stream exclusively as Max Original series.

“The Other Two,” created by former Saturday Night Live co-head writers, follows two millennial siblings as they navigate their teenage brother’s rise to internet fame and “South Side,” shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, is an authentic, comedic look at two friends, ready to take one world, once they stop working at the local rent-to-own.

Season one of “Awkawfina is Nora from Queens” is available to stream now on HBO Max. Season two will premiere and air in its entirety on Comedy Central next summer before becoming available on HBO Max.

“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” said Michael Quigley, EVP Content Acquisitions, WarnerMedia. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”

“Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” said Keyes Hill-Edgar, Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies – we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”

