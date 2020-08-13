Netflix’s “Trinkets” is finally returning with all-new episodes this month, and the video streaming service released a trailer to tease the second season. The show is from Awesomeness studio, and i​s based on the young adult novel by screenwriter Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, who serves as creator and executive producer.

Sadly, the second season is also the final season of “Trinkets.” You can set a reminder to catch Season 2 when it premieres on August 25th. The show should get a proper ending, and fans will get one last season of episodes at the end of the month.

The series description reads, “When three teenage girls find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifters Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms between grieving misfit Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), mysterious outsider Moe (Kiana Madeira), and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), an imperfect picture of perfection. They will find strength in each other as they negotiate the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.”

Amy Andelson, Emily Meyer, and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith serve as creators and executive producers on the show, with Sarah Goldfinger serving as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, and Rebecca Glashow.

The “Trinkets: Season 2” description on YouTube adds, “Shoplifting led them to a priceless friendship, and now Elodie, Tabitha and Moe will try to make sure their troubled pasts won’t rob them of the future.”

If you’re looking for something to stream while you’re waiting for the movie, Netflix recently launched the dance-troupe movie “Work It” on August 7th, and “(Un)Well” on August 12th. Upcoming releases include Hiliary Swank’s “Away” on September 4th, and “The Devil all the Time” on September 16th with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. Subscribers can also look for “Ratched” on September 18th.

