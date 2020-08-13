Amazon Prime Video announced, “Welcome to the Blumhouse” on Thursday morning, a slate of eight genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. “Welcome to the Blumhouse” will launch in October on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Fans of the genre will be able to stream the content on Prime Video.

The description reads, “Sharing the spine-tingling suspense that’s a Blumhouse signature, each film presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces. This slate marks the first ever program of Amazon Original movies on Prime Video that are thematically connected. The films showcase exciting up-and-coming talent, alongside established actors in exceptional and shocking new roles.”

Amazon Prime Video will launch the initial slate of four films as double features starting with “The Lie” and “Black Box” on October 6th. The following week, on October 13th, Prime Video will release “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne.” The final four films will launch in 2021.

“We are excited to launch ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video. This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television,” said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies for Amazon Studios. “These chilling stories have something for everyone – ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike – and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”

“We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience,” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents Blumhouse Television. “Amazon have been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films.”

“The Lie” is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King. Produced by Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Christopher Tricarico, and Jason Blum. Executive produced by Howard Green, Kim Hodgert, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Aaron Barnett.

The description reads, “When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.”

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., “Black Box” stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

The description reads, “After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.”

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, “Evil Eye” is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin.

The description reads, “A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.”

“Nocturne” is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.

The official description adds, “Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.”

