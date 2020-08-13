In a move that probably surprised Star Wars fans around the world, Disney is reviving the “Star Wars Holiday Special.” It won’t be the same format as the disastrous 1978 made-for-TV special, and this time it will be in LEGO form. According to the announcement, Disney+ will reunite LEGO and Star Wars fans and revisit Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk to celebrate Life Day. The “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” will premiere exclusively on the service on November 17th.

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars cobranded content can.”

The description reads, “Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

Disney also stated that the company will release of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Available September 1st, the Advent Calendar was designed in concert with the development and production of the show and features holiday-themed characters from the special. DK will also release the LEGO Star Wars Holiday sticker book, which lets brick fans stick instead of click.

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone are executive producers.

