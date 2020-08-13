OtterBox’s back-to-school line includes a wide array of accessories to keep your technology protected from drops, as well as common household bacteria. The company introduced a new additions to the PhoneSoap lineup this year, with the PhoneSoap Pro, PhoneSoap Go, and HomeSoap models.

The company explained that the Defender Series Pro case provides an advanced defense for your device with a silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit microbial growth, and it defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. For all-over protection, the Amplify Glass also features antimicrobial technology. Amplify Glass incorporates the first EPA-registered antimicrobial glass, which helps keep your screen safe from damage with 5X anti-scratch and shatter resistance.

The company added, “Both Defender Series Pro and Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology work 24/7/365 to reduce surface bacteria on your device with a technology that will last the lifetime of the product.”

OtterBox’s popular PhoneSoap UV Light Sanitizers utilizes UV-C light, which the company says kills 99.99% of household germs on every surface of your device. Available in PhoneSoap 3, PhoneSoap Pro, PhoneSoap Go, and HomeSoap models, smartphones and other household items can be virtually germ-free in as little as five minutes. PhoneSoap 3 is available now, with PhoneSoap Pro, PhoneSoap Go, and HomeSoap coming soon.

For those looking for a low-tech, yet highly effective way to clean a device, OtterBox Mobile Device Care Kits are perfectly portable. The reusable tin is filled with all the items you need to keep your device clean. The kit includes nine 70% alcohol cleaning wipes; three screen and port brushes; a micro-fiber cloth; plus a bonus sticker.

Most Americans still don’t know if students will be returning to school full-time or part-time this year, or if they will be part of an online or hybrid model. The uncertainty is causing a lot of stress for parents, teens, and college students, who oftentimes have to complement their work schedules with childcare services. These accessories can be used inside and outside the classroom, so you’ll be prepared for whatever comes next.

