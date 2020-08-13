Netflix subscribers can now watch the first trailer for “The Devil all the Time,” which stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. The drama is currently scheduled to premiere on the platform on September 16th and is based on the 2011 novel by Donald Ray Pollock.

The movie’s description reads, “In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil all the TimeE renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.”

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Thursday morning, telling followers, “Some people are just born to be buried.

