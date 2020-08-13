Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console will officially launch in November, giving players a lot to look forward to this holiday season. The company confirmed the release window this week, while also announcing that “Halo Infinite” is being delayed to 2021.

Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, said in a post, “We have plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives: There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year. And with brand new console features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one.”

Microsoft will have over 50 new games releasing this year, and these games include a mix of Xbox One titles and games optimized for the Xbox Series X. The list includes “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Dirt 5,” “Yakuza: Like a Dragon,” and Ubisoft’s “Watch Dogs: Legion.”

You can bookmark the Xbox Series X product page on Amazon for a first-chance to preorder the console, or simply sign-up for updates.

The company also reminded players about Smart Delivery, which means that you buy one copy of the game and play the best version across generations. Tuttle added, “More than 40 popular games newly optimized to take full advantage of Xbox Series X such as Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21, and more.”

In the blog post, Tuttle also spoke about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, adding, “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet, enabling them to take their console gaming on the go.”

Players should know that your friends list, achievements, controller settings, and saved games will carry over onto the mobile versions if you choose to split your time in the cloud.

The company didn’t announce an exact launch date for the new console, but fans will be able to dive into the new console in November, just ahead of the holiday season.

