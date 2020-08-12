Netflix started releasing stills from “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” which is a follow-up to the slasher-film “The Babysitter.” McG directed the sequel, working from a script by Dan Lagana, and the movie stars Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Emily Alyn Lind, Andrew Bachelor, Ken Marino, Leslie Bibb, Carl McDowell, and Chris Wylde.

The company stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the follow-up movie, but it would make sense for the film to hit Netflix around Halloween.

The description reads, “Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.”

McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller served as producers on the project, with Steven Bello, Corey Marsh, Brian Duffield, Alex Boies, Tyler Zacharia, and Devin Andre serving as executive producers.

Netflix seems to be teasing something new each week in August. Last week, the video streaming service released first-look images from “Rebecca,” the psychological thriller adaptation based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic novel. The new version stars Armie Hammer and Lily James and is expected to release on October 21st.

That project’s description reads, “After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).”

