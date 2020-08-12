Apple added a series adaptation of “Harriet the Spy” to the company’s growing children’s slate on AppleTV+. The new series is the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel, which chronicles the coming-of-age adventures of Harriet M. Welsch.

The series description reads, “Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, the new series will be voiced by a star-studded cast including Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Beanie Feldstein, who will star as Harriet, a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious 11-year-old girl. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, you need to know everything, and in order to know everything, you have to be a spy!”

The company also confirmed that Emmy-winner Jane Lynch will voice the role of Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. Additional voice talent includes Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of smug, popular girls at Harriet’s school.

The new series will be written and executive produced by Will McRobb, and Sidney Clifton will be the producer on the project. Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John W. Hyde, Terissa Kelton, Wendy Moss-Klein, and Nancy Steingard will also serve as executive producers. Titmouse Animation Studios will animate the series.

“Harriet the Spy” expands Apple’s partnership with The Jim Henson Company, which includes the premiere of the Apple Original “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” and the highly anticipated reboot of the beloved classic series “Fraggle Rock.”

In addition to “Fraggle Rock,” the platform is also the home to Sesame Workshop and Peanuts, and upcoming newly imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.

