Elisabeth Moss will star in an adaptation of “Mrs. March,” a film being developed by Blumhouse and Moss’ Love and Squalor Pictures production company. The movie is based on Virginia Feito’s psychological thriller by the same name, and Feito is set to write the screenplay for the project.

The story follows a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband’s latest bestselling novel is based on her.

Moss added, “I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March. As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse. Having worked with Jason on US and the company on The Invisible Man, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family.”

“Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she’s an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator. Lindsey and Elisabeth have impeccable taste, when they brought us Mrs. March we jumped at the chance to work with them,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder and CEO.

Mrs. March, the novel, will be released in the United States in August 2021 via Liveright, an imprint of the W. W. Norton & Company.

Elisabeth Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor Pictures. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Virginia Feito, Carla Hacken, and Bea Sequeira are executive producers.

