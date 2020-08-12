HBO Max released the first trailer for “Unpregnant,” which was adapted from the young adult HarperCollins novel by authors Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan. The movie is set to premiere on the platform on September 10th, and comes from Berlanti Schechter Films and PICTURESTART.

Emmy-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed the movie and also wrote the screenplay with authors Hendriks & Caplan, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and William Parker.

The description reads, “In Unpregnant, seventeen-year-old Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with a blue plus. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 1000 mile hilarious road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira) where they discover sometimes the most important choice you’ll make in life is who your friends are.”

If you like to read the original novel before seeing the adaptation

The film also stars Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito, Sugar Lyn Beard, Betty Who, Mary McCormack, Denny Love, Ramona Young, and Kara Royster.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter produced the movie for Berlanti Schechter Films alongside Erik Feig for PICTURESTART. The executive producers on the project are Michael Sledd, Michael McGrath, Lucy Kitada, and Jessica Switch.

