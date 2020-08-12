Sarah Cooper, a best-selling author and comedian, is partnering with Netflix for “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” Netflix describes the show as “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.” Sarah will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews and sketches.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will premiere globally in Fall 2020. Sarah wrote the best-selling books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings. Sarah is also writing a modern, comedic take on a Dale Carnegie book for Audible Originals. If you haven’t read her books, you can find her work right here on Amazon.

Natasha Lyonne will direct the special with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures, in addition to Cooper and Paula Pell. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell of Irony Point will also serve as executive producers.

In April 2020, Sarah went viral with her satirical lip-sync impressions of Trump. She has been retweeted and praised by the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, Cher, Jane Lynch, Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Meyers, and Bette Midler amongst others. Her “how to” videos have been seen by tens of millions of people including her “How to Medical” video which has been viewed over 20M times and counting.

Prior to her online success, she was a writer and correspondent on the CBS ALL ACCESS pilot OLD NEWS, produced by Stephen Colbert. Her social platform has grown to seven figures in less than two months and continues rising daily.

