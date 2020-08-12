Apple set a premiere date for “Tehran,” the new espionage-thriller from “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder. The first three episodes of the series will debut globally on September 25th on Apple TV+, with the final five episodes releasing weekly, every Friday.

The description adds, “Tehran tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars young Israeli actress Niv Sultan, critically acclaimed actor Shaun Toub, international star Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy.

Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce “Tehran.” The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder.

The series is executive produced by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

“Tehran” joins “Ted Lasso” from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence; “Long Way Up,” starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman”; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; “Pachinko,” a drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; and “Suspicion,” a thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.