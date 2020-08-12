FOX News Media is launching FOX News International, a new live digital streaming service of linear networks FOX News Channel and FOX Business for international users. The new service will cost $6.99/month, and the direct-to-consumer service will debut in Mexico on August 20th followed by Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on September 17th. The service hopes to reach 20 countries by the end of the year.

In making the announcement, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “We are excited to debut FOX News International, enabling our devoted audience overseas access to their trusted source for news and insightful analysis. With a catalog of more than 20 signature programs on-demand and live streams of our linear networks, this new digital streaming service will ensure our viewers around the world never miss out on the latest from America’s leading news channel.”

FOX News International will be available through mobile and OTT devices, launching on iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku expected shortly after the intital launch.

According to the network, “Viewers around the world will have access to FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network’s live linear streams via the app which will also feature a catalog of FOX News Media’s top programs for on-demand viewing.”

Viewers will be able to stream Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream, The Five, Outnumbered, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Outnumbered, Watters’ World, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Journal Editorial Report, MediaBuzz, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, FOX News Sunday with Chris Wallace, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, Life Liberty and Levin, Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Lou Dobbs Tonight.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation.

This service is launching just as Disney started to purge the FOX branding from its newly acquired services. Now that Disney owns 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 TV Studio, the company is changing the names to 20th Television and Touchstone Television respectively. At the same time, ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios are joining forces to become ABC Signature. Earlier this year, Disney removed FOX from FoxSearchlight, calling the studio Searchlight Studios. You will start to see the new branding on your favorite shows.

