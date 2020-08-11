Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller “Run” is skipping the theaters during the health crisis and releasing on “Hulu.” The studio confirmed the news following a report on THR. “Run” was expected to launch in theaters on May 8th, to capitalize on Mother’s Day weekend, but was taken off the schedule at the start of the health crisis. The movie should release on the platform in 2020, but we don’t have a premiere date at this time.

Aneesh Chaganty directed the movie, working off a script that he wrote with Sev Ohanian. “Run” stars Sarah Paulson, and introduces Kiera Allen.

The official synopsis reads, “They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.”

Paulson fans will be able to watch her new series “Ratched,” from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, on Netflix on September 18th. That series was inspired by the iconic character of Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,” and stars Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

The Netflix description reads, “RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.