Following in the footsteps of San Diego Comic-Con, ReedPop announced that New York Comic Con’s physical event at Javits Center will not take place as intended in 2020 and move to an online presence. The company announced that they are officially partnering with YouTube on an all-digital event to deliver NYCC around the world.

The event will run from October 8th through October 11th, and the New York Comic Con YouTube channel will exclusively live stream panels from leading entertainment brands. A few early callouts include the Starz series “American Gods;” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek Universe;” DreamWorks Animation content; as well as projects from Hulu and FX.

The company added, “More news will be made in the coming weeks about content including premieres, announcements, fan contests and more.”

“We are thoroughly disappointed that we can’t gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in. We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited. I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I’ve made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center,” said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. “While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube.”

In addition to the panels streaming live & on-demand exclusively via YouTube, fans will be able to participate in talent Q&A’s during panels. This will be done through YouTube’s Community and Live Chat features.

The company added, “ReedPop will also give fans the opportunity for experiences that will get them up-close and personal with meet & greets, live Q&As, personalized autographs, videos, and professional workshops. And while fans won’t be able to stroll the Show Floor and Artist Alley aisles at Javits this year, ReedPop is creating a virtual marketplace for fans to explore where exhibitors and creators will share their newest items. There will be more information on these exciting fan developments unveiled in the coming weeks.”

Leading up to New York Comic Con’s Metaverse in October, ReedPop will be hosting Metaverse August from August 13-16 and give fans the ability to assemble together for one-of-a-kind virtual experiences with celebrities and creators, discover new releases, explore a marketplace, and access exclusive merchandise.

