Netflix released an official trailer for “All Together Now,” which is based on Matthew Quick’s novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star.” Brett Haley directed the movie for Netflix, which is a story of finding hope in the darkest of times. The film co-stars Auli’i Cravalho, Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr., and Gerald Isaac Waters.

If you like to read the original novel before seeing the adaptation, you can find Quick’s work right here on Amazon.

The description reads, “Amber Appleton (Auli’i Cravalho) remains an optimist even when her personal life is far less stable than it appears on the surface. A musically gifted high school student with aspirations to attend Carnegie Mellon, Amber balances her beloved high school drama club helmed by Mr. Franks (Fred Armisen) with working long hours at a donut shop to help support herself and her down-on-her-luck single mom (Justina Machado). She also spends time at the local retirement community, giving care and attention to her favorite pessimistic resident (Carol Burnett). When new obstacles present themselves that threaten her dreams, Amber must learn to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward.”

You can watch the official trailer for the movie below, and you can set a reminder to catch “All Together Now” on Netflix on August 28th.

Netflix also shared a first look trailer for “Away,” starring Hiliary Swank, Talitha Bateman, and Josh Charles. Netflix also shared photos from “Rebecca,” the platform’s upcoming psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel. The new adaptation stars Armie Hammer and Lily James, and is expected to release on October 21st. The streaming service also picked up the rights to “Desert Dolphin” this month, an Indian coming-of-age story that focuses on a skatepark.

