NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is expanding once again, this time adding shows starring Will Forte, Sara Bareilles, Ed Helms, and Amber Ruffin.

The platform confirmed a series pick-up of “MacGruber,”which is based on the SNL parody sketch. According to the announcement, Peacock has ordered eight half-hour episodes.

In the new series, Will Forte will reprise his role as MacGruber, as well as write and executive produce. The Peacock series is an adaptation of the 2010 feature film and cult favorite of the same title, which will also feature the original creative team behind the camera.

The description reads, “After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.”

Will Forte serves as writer and executive producer alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who will also direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers.

Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee and Broadway star Sara Bareilles will lead the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock produced series “Girls5eva”.

The series description reads, “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Bareilles will star as Dawn, former member of the short-lived 90s girl group Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion and it might just be exactly what she needed.

“It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” said Bareilles. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of “Girls5eva.” I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”

Meredith Scardino serves as writer and executive producer for the series. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian will also serve as executive producers.

The upcoming comedy “Rutherford Falls,” from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, has set its initial cast. The cast includes Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan.

The description adds, “A small town in upstate New York and the Native American reservation it borders, are turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.”

Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers.

The late-night block is expanding with a series anchored by Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore. Each week “The Amber Ruffin Show” will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news.

The description reads, “No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. “The Amber Ruffin Show” is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.”

Peacock has ordered nine half-hour episodes of “The Amber Ruffin Show” which is set to launch in September.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” said Ruffin. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Emmy and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin is a writer and performer for NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. She wrote and performed on Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and is a regular narrator on the cabler’s “Drunk History.” Ruffin was previously a performer at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago. In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards and has written for the series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers on the project.

Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore is bringing his voice to Peacock with a new weekly special series. Larry will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest.

Peacock has ordered 11 episodes of the “Untitled Larry Wilmore Show”, which is set to launch in September.

“I’m honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” said Wilmore. “Apparently there’s a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I’m happy to have a place in the conversation.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.