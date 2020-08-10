Netflix’s drama series “Away” shared a first look trailer on Monday morning. The series is from executive producer Jason Katims, and was created by Andrew Hinderaker. The series stars Hiliary Swank, Talitha Bateman, and Josh Charles.

The series description reads, “Away is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.”

The series is executive produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan, and Jeni Mulein.

Netflix shared the video on social media on Monday morning, telling followers, “From the visionary who brought you Friday Night Lights comes an epic, emotional story of love and sacrifice, starring two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank.”

Last week, Netflix shared photos from “Rebecca,” the platform’s upcoming psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel. The new adaptation stars Armie Hammer and Lily James, and is expected to release on October 21st.

The description for that project adds, “The description reads, “After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.