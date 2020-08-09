The limited box office continues to struggle as theaters wait for the launch of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in September. This week, the drama “The Tax Collector” hit theaters, hoping to top the box office while the major releases are still a few weeks away.

RLJE Films’ “The Tax Collector” did manage to win the weekend, bringing in $317K across 129 locations. David Ayer wrote and directed the film, which features Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, and Shia LaBeouf.

The thriller “The Rental” ended its two-week run at the top of the box office chart with a $123K weekend at 178 locations. The horror-thriller did well during the limited box office shutdown, already grossing over $1.17M for IFC Films. Dave Franco directed the movie, which stars Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand.

“The Big Ugly,” from Vertical Entertainment, landed in third-place on the domestic chart with a $77K weekend in 26 locations. Scott Wiper directed the movie, which stars Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Ron Perlman, and Joelle Carter.

The summer box office isn’t empty, but dates could change in a moment’s notice. Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” is expected to release in theaters on August 21st, alongside movies like “Chemical Hearts,” “Words on Bathroom Walls,” and “The Pale Door.” The following weekend, moviegoers can hope to see “The New Mutants” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

The first major tentpole to hit theaters is Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tenet,” directed by Christopher Nolan and starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Major theater chains are opening where they can to screen the film and make back some of the money they have lost over the last few months.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

