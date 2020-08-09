AMC Networks outlined the network’s Fall and Winter 2020-21 premiere date schedule, which includes several new and returning series. Fan-favorites like “The Walking Dead” is adding another spinoff series, and “Doctor Who” is adding an animated special to the schedule, along with the popular holiday episode.

AMC’s “Soulmates,” a new episodic anthology series, will debut in October. Viewers can also stream the four-part limited series “The Salisbury Poisonings” on AMC+, with the first season of “Gangs of London: Season 1.” Other shows and specials to look for include a new “Planet Earth” installment called “Planet Earth: A Celebration,” as well as the all-new original series “The Watch,” and the animated special “Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones.” The network is also hosting another season of “Top Gear,” and the final season of IFC’s “Baroness Von Sketch Show.” Viewers can also watch a new seasons of SundanceTV’s “The A Word” and “Deutschland 89.”

The big-ticket series on AMC is still “The Walking Dead,” which will air its season 10 finale on October 4th, followed by the series premiere of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” The series “Fear The Walking Dead” will return for its sixth season on October 11th.

You can find the dates and times of the series and specials below, with descriptions from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV.

AMC

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale October 4 at 9pm ET/8c

In the season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. The Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Dave Alpert, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth and is produced by AMC Studios.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond October 4 at 10pm ET/9c

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunner Matt Negrete, Brian Bockrath, Kirkman, Hurd and Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Soulmates October 5 at 10pm ET/9c

From AMC Studios, Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. In a first-ever format for AMC, each of the six episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

The series stars Sarah Snook (Succession), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, High Fidelity), David Costabile (Billions), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49, Humans), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions, Dollface), Bill Skarsgård (Clark, Castle Rock), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces), JJ Field (Turn), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Karima McAdams (Deep State), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Goliath), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Henry Goodman (The New Pope), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), Sandra Teles (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Letty Thomas (Emma) and Adam El Hagar (Tyrant), among others.

Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company (Thorne series for Sky One, Complicit). Bridges and Goldstein previously created the short film For Life, which serves as the basis for this new, original series.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 October 11 at 9pm ET/8c

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

Fear The Walking Dead is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Kirkman, Hurd, Nicotero and Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

The Salisbury Poisonings: All four episodes drop on AMC+ on Thursday, October 1; debuts on AMC early next year

The Salisbury Poisonings tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency. In March 2018, the eyes of the world turned to the British city of Salisbury when it became the epicenter of what has been described as one of the biggest political events of the 21st century – but until now, the heroic acts behind the headlines have not been told. Within three days of the assassination attempt on double agent and spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, key agencies discovered that a lethal nerve agent called Novichok was used, just half a teaspoon of which could kill 20,000 people. Within four days, hundreds of traces were found across the city, and, just when things were finally thought to be under control, a perfume bottle containing the nerve agent was discovered, throwing the investigation into renewed chaos.

The Salisbury Poisonings is executive produced by Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and by the writers of the drama, Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and series director Saul Dibb. Series producer is Karen Lewis.

Gangs of London Season 1: First three episodes drop on AMC+ on Thursday, October 1 (episodes will then roll out weekly); debuts on AMC early next year

Gangs of London’s critically acclaimed first season was a huge success in the UK as it took audiences on an immersive journey into the hidden heart of the capital. The 10-episode first season of the action-packed thriller debuts on AMC+ this fall for US audiences and has been renewed for a second season with the network on board to co-produce.

Set in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic and multicultural cities, Gangs of London tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

The series stars a multi-talented ensemble cast including Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Pure, Black Mirror), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek, Hell on Wheels, Layer Cake), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, Black Earth Rising, Kiri), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits) Paapa Essiedu (Press, Kiri) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (MatherFatherSon, Harlots, Sick Note).

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Msamati), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Dìrísù), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn’t end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

Gangs of London is created by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery and is produced by Pulse Films in association with SISTER, with AMC serving as co-producer. The series was executive produced by Pulse Films’ founder Thomas Benski, and Lucas Ochoa alongside Jane Featherstone, from SISTER.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season Two October 10 at 10pm ET/9c

Season Two of Eli Roth’s History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror is produced by The Content Group and Marwar Junction Productions. Kurt Sayenga serves as writer/showrunner and Eli Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley executive produce.

BBC AMERICA

Planet Earth: A Celebration: August 31 at 8:00pm ET/7c on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV

Planet Earth: A Celebration highlights eight of the most extraordinary sequences from BBC AMERICA’s impactful and Emmy® Award-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II and features new narration from Sir David Attenborough. To accompany these sequences, award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers have created new compositions, and have rearranged the original scores, for this exciting, joyful and adrenaline-packed journey around the world to some of the most extreme environments, where despite the odds, animals manage to survive. The string section of the score is performed by BBC Concert Orchestra, accompanied by Brit and Mercury Award-winning UK rapper, Dave, who performs on the grand piano. Both the orchestra and Dave were filmed for the program in the Lyndhurst Hall at Air Studios, London.

Top Gear: August 30 at 8pm ET/7c

The world’s biggest motoring entertainment show returns this summer with the Top Gear Nepal Special and all-new episodes on BBC AMERICA. The special sees the team embarking on an epic high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. The new line up of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris has been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.

Wonderstruck – Animal Babies September 12 at 8pm ET/7c

Three heart-warming films about baby animals growing up in some incredibly challenging environments – in the mountains, on the open plains of Africa and around water. Animal Babies follows the first breaths, first steps and first feeds of some adorable baby animals, revealing the challenges they face to survive in some of the toughest but most beautiful places on the planet. The series is executive produced by Vyv Simson, with Gavin Boyland serving as series producer.

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones October 7 at 8pm ET/7c and Thursday, October 8 at 8pm ET/7c

The Faceless Ones is the mostly missing eighth serial of the fourth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from April to May 1967, starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor. Only two of the six episodes are held in the BBC film archives with snippets of footage and still images existing from the other four. Fortunately, off-air recordings of the soundtrack also still exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again. The Faceless Ones sees the TARDIS arrive on Earth at a runway at Gatwick Airport in England, where the Doctor and his companions encounter sinister identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons.

The Graham Norton Show: Premieres Fall 2020

BBC AMERICA’s BAFTA Award-winning talk show features the biggest celebrities and the brightest conversation on television. The show returns with a new special featuring the best moments of last season and then all-new episodes arrive every Friday this fall.

Doctor Who Festive Special: Revolution of the Daleks: Premieres this Holiday Season

This one-off holiday season special, entitled Revolution of the Daleks, will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan, Bradley Walsh as Graham and Mandip Gill as Yaz.

The Watch January 2021

In BBC AMERICA’s newest original series, The Watch, an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the modern and inclusive series is inspired by many of Sir Terry Pratchett’s famous “Discworld” creations including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hughill), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) together with Pratchett’s iconic characterization of Death.

IFC

Baroness von Sketch Show Season 5: October 14th

Returning for a fifth and final season, the critically-acclaimed Canadian sketch comedy series Baroness von Sketch Show, continues its exploration of the angst and absurdity of modern life, delivering their observations in bite sized nuggets of fun. The series will also premiere on CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, on Tuesday, October 6.Developed and produced by Frantic Films, the series is created by, written and starring Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen. Season 5 is directed by Vivieno Caldinelli and Joyce Wong, with additional sketches directed by the Baronesses.

Jennifer Whalen returns as Showrunner. For Frantic Films, Jamie Brown is CEO & Executive Producer. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager of Entertainment, Factual and Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Michelle Daly is Senior Director, Comedy, Scripted Content; Greig Dymond and Karen Tsang are the Executives in Charge of Production.

SUNDANCETV

The A Word Season 3 November 4 at 11:00pm ET/ 10c

The A Word returns to the idyllic landscape of the Lake District and to the city of Manchester. In the two years since we left our family, everything has changed once more. Joe is ten, and living in two places at once, processing the seismic change in his life through the filter of his autism. His parents, Alison and Paul, are divorced and living 100 miles apart. His sister Rebecca has returned home from University with a secret that will change everything further. Only Joe’s granddad Maurice is holding it together, and if Maurice is the one holding it together you know you are in trouble.

Peter Bowker’s 6-part drama revisits the funny, messy, mixed-up lives of the extended Hughes and Scott family as they struggle to meet the challenges of parenthood, disability and separation and to hold the family together around the child who needs them all.

The A Word is a Fifty Fathoms and Keshet UK Production for SundanceTV and BBC One. It was commissioned and is executive produced for the BBC by Lucy Richer. Executive producers for Fifty Fathoms are Patrick Spence, Peter Bowker and Marcus Wilson and for Keshet are Howard Burch, Avi Nir and Keren Margalit. Clare Shepherd is producer and Fergus O’Brien is lead director.

Deutschland 89 October 29 at 11:00pm ET/ 10c

When the “anti-fascist” Berlin Wall falls on November 9th, 1989, superspy Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) gets involved and must deal with the consequences. The peaceful revolution has thrown his world into turmoil. He and his fellow agents at the HVA (East German Foreign Intelligence) are reeling. Their government has collapsed, their organization is in chaos and their futures are uncertain, at best. How to play the next hand? Join Big Brother at the KGB? Go West and work for an enemy agency? Use international contacts to begin a new career? Or run off to paradise with hoarded gold? Our heroes need to reinvent themselves in the face of a new world order.

The third season of Anna Winger and Joerg Winger’s series was written by Jörg Winger, Steve Bailie, Roger Drew, Ed Dyson, Michael and Lily Idov. Executive Producers are Jörg Winger, Anna Winger and Sebastian Werninger. Co-Executive Producer is Philipp Driessen, Producer is Daniel van den Berg, Creative Producer is Naomi Marne. Directors are Randa Chahoud (“Tatort”, “Ijon Tichy”) and Soleen Yusef (“Skylines”, “Der NSU-Prozess”), Cinematographers are Kristian Leschner (4 Könige, Deutschland86) and Stephan Burchardt (Song für Mia). Fremantle is the global distributor for the series.

