The “Cursed Films” documentary series will release on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 18th. Jay Cheel wrote and directed the docuseries, which features Phil Nobile Jr., Linda Blair, Kane Hodder, Michael Berryman, Mitch Horowitz, Ryan Turek, and Gary Sherman.

The official synopsis reads, “Cursed Films is a five-part documentary series which explores the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously “cursed” horror film productions. From plane accidents and bombings during the making of The Omen, to the rumored use of real human skeletons on the set of Poltergeist, these stories are legendary amongst film fans and filmmakers alike. Were these films really cursed, as many believe, or just the victims of bad luck and bizarre circumstances?”

You can watch the series with a Shudder subscription on Prime Video, or start a 7-day free trial and test it out that way. You can also go the Blu-ray or DVD route.

If you’re a fan of the genre, RLJE Films is releasing the horror-thriller “Z” On-Demand and on digital platforms on September 1st. Brandon Christensen directed that movie, which features Keegan Connor Tracy, Jett Klyne, Sean Rogerson, Sara Canning, Stephen McHattie, and Chandra West, with a script from Christensen and Colin Minihan,

The thriller’s description reads, ““When Beth’s son brings home an imaginary friend named “Z,” she becomes concerned that he is falling too deep into a world of make believe. He starts to display extremely destructive behavior, blaming Z for all of his actions. But after he gets kicked out of school, Beth is forced to find a solution. She medicates her son, making him unable to see his imaginary companion. But now Beth sees Z…and he wants to be her friend.””

You can also keep the film “The Pale Door” on your radar. The western-themed horror movie comes from director Aaron B. Koontz, and will release in select theaters on August 21st, the same day that the movie releases On-Demand and on digital. The film stars Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan, Stan Shaw, Pat Healy, Bill Sage, Melora Walters, and Natasha Bassett.

