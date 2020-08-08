Hulu shared an official trailer for “Pen15 Season 2,” which is scheduled to premiere on the platform on September 18th. The series is from Awesomeness studio, and is created, written, and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman.

You still have a few more weeks to catch up on the first season if you haven’t jumped into the series yet. The show’s first season is currently available to binge on Hulu.

If you’re new to the series, the show’s description reads, “Pen15 is middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen year old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen year olds.”

The new trailer was part of Hulu’s press tour, which introduced several new original series and confirmed renewals for current favorites. Newly announced Hulu originals include “The Girl From Plainville” and “Only Murders in the Building.

“The Girl From Plainville” stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, which is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting-suicide” case. Selena Gomez is starring in “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. That show follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Other projects announced today include “The Next Thing You Eat,” and “Eater’s Guide to the World.”

Hulu also confirmed that “Love, Victor” and “Taste the Nation” will be returning for second seasons.

Hulu’s Fall slate of originals also includes the anthology series “Monsterland,” “I Am Greta,” and the animated-series reboot “Animaniacs.”

The “Pen15” Season 2 trailer’s description on YouTube reads, “There’ve been some developments. Pen15 Season 2 premieres September 18, only on Hulu. Season 1 is now streaming!”

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero, and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling also serve as executive producers on the project.

