RLJE Films set a theatrical release date for “The Owners,” a new thriller starring Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, and Rita Tushingham. RLJE also released a trailer for the film, and fans of the genre can watch that video below for a better look at the story.

Julius Berg directed the movie, working from a screenplay he wrote with Matthieu Gompel. The film will also release On-Demand and on Digital platforms on September 4th, so everyone will have a chance to see the film even if local theaters are still closed.

The description reads, “A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.”

Maisie Williams is also starring in the thriller “The New Mutants,” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The film’s description reads, “An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

Disney acquired “The New Mutants” during the 20th Century FOX merger, and the film is still slated to premiere in theaters on August 28th. Disney did move “Mulan” to a premium release on Disney+, and it seems odd that “The New Mutants” isn’t skipping theaters to screen on the platform. The box office schedule changes almost weekly, so X-Men fans will have to check local listings to see if the movie is releasing in their area.

