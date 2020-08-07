During Hulu’s press tour, the company set premiere dates for the anthology series “Monsterland,” the animated-comedy “Animaniacs,” and the docuseries “I Am Greta,” as well the upcoming Syrian civil-war drama series “No Man’s Land.”

The new series “Monsterland” is an 8-episode anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters. The series is set to premiere on October 2nd, and stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, and Adepero Oduye.

“Monsterland” is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison, and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-executive producer on the project, and the series is produced by Annapurna Television.

The description reads, “Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland.”

The documentary “I AM GRETA,” which follows young activist Greta Thunberg, will stream on Hulu on November 13th. The documentary follows Greta’s heroism and passion in fighting for climate change.

The description adds, “In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, started a school strike for the climate as her question for adults was, if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolved into a global movement as the quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.”

The “Animaniacs” will return to the small-screen with all-new adventures on November 20th. Hulu is launching a brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series, which follows Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot.

The official description reads, “After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.”

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild also serving as executive producers. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer, and the show will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021.

The eight-episode Hulu Original drama series “No Man’s Land” premieres on November 18th, and dives into the depths of the Syrian civil-war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister.

The description reads, “While unraveling the mystery, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, as he travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.”

“No Man’s Land” stars Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie.

