Two of Hulu’s popular series are returning for second seasons on the platform. The video streaming service confirmed renewals for the YA drama “Love, Victor,” and the popular series “Taste the Nation” with Padma Lakshmi.

According to the announcement, “Love, Victor” will return to Hulu for a 10-episode second season next year. Ranking as the most-watched drama on Hulu during its premiere week this past June, “Love, Victor” is set in the world of the groundbreaking 2018 film “Love, Simon” which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

The first season followed Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. As Victor and his friends mature, so will season two, promising to build on these themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school.

Padma Lakshmi’s “Taste the Nation” will also return for a 10-episode second season. The freshman series launched with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Starring and executive produced by Padma Lakshmi, along with David Shadrack Smith, “Taste the Nation” takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

The description reads, “From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history – ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.”

