Hulu has four original series on the way to subscribers. The new content includes a comedy series with Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, and a drama series with Elle Fanning, which is based on the true story of Michelle Carter’s ‘texting-suicide’ case.

Hulu’s comedy series is called “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

“Only Murders in the Building” is from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, “The Girl From Plainville” stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting-suicide” case.

Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Executive producers for the series include co-showrunners Hannah and Macmanus, Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr. “The Girl From Plainville” is a production of UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

The company also announced “The Next Thing You Eat,” from the Emmy nominated creators of Ugly Delicious. The six-episode docuseries explores the seismic changes happening all around us and how they affect not only the restaurant world but people’s fundamental relationship to food.

The description adds, “Chang and a diverse cast of correspondents will take an unflinching look at the challenges and opportunities ahead, including how our food is grown, who cooks it, how we pay for it, and whether or not deliciousness will fall by the wayside. What kind of food world awaits us in the coming years? The Next Thing You Eat aims to find out.”

Executive producers include David Chang, Christopher Chen, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying, Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and Chad Mumm. “The Next Thing You Eat” is produced by Tremolo Productions and Majordomo Media for Vox Media Studios.

Emmy nominated actress Maya Rudolph joins as the narrator for the upcoming Hulu Original “Eater’s Guide To The World,” slated to debut with seven episodes on November 11th. The series was developed by Vox Media Studios and Eater, and explores some of the most satisfying culinary destinations around the world, including the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana, and Costa Rica.

The description adds, “Throughout the series, Rudolph will narrate the quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.”

Lauren Cynamon, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, and Amanda Kludt serve as executive producers, and the series is produced by Eater and Vox Media Studios.

