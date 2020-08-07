The cast and executive producers of the animated series “The Proud Family” hosted a virtual reunion during the NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival this week. Moderated by Keke Palmer, who announced that she will be joining the cast of Disney+’s upcoming series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” the panel featured Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar.

Their virtual panel spoke about the cultural impact of the original Disney Channel series, which premiered 18 years ago, and offered a glimpse of the new series coming exclusively to Disney+.

According to Disney, Palmer will play the role of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum. She is extremely mature for her age and will not hesitate to shut anyone down with her blunt honesty and wisdom. The adopted daughter of mixed race parents, Maya is new to town, and initially disassociates herself from Penny and her crew because she is skeptical about what she perceives to be the superficiality of social cliques. However, Penny eventually gains her hard-earned respect and the two become good friends.

Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

All seasons of “The Proud Family” are currently available on Disney+. “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is currently in production.

