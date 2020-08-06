HBO set a premiere date for “The Undoing,” which will now debut on the platform on October 25th. The limited series comes from Emmy, Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning director Susanne Bier, and David E. Kelley, the Emmy-winning creator of “Big Little Lies.

The series stars Emmy, Academy Award, and Golden Globe-winner Nicole Kidman, and Emmy nominee Hugh Grant. The six-part series will premiere on October 25th at 9:00 pm.

David E. Kelley also serves as showrunner, and the project was executive produced by Susanne Bier, Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas.

“The Undoing” will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The official description reads, “The limited series follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.”

The cast also includes Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza; Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s precocious and artistic 12-year-old son; Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni as Haley Fitzgerald; Sofie Gråbøl as Catherine Stamper; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Ismael Cruz Córdova as Fernando Alves; and Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

