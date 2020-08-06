The gender-swapped adaptation of “High Fidelity,” starring Zoë Kravitz, won’t be returning for a second season at Hulu. News of the cancelation broke on Wednesday evening, and Kravitz commented on the show’s cancelation on social media. The actor thanked the crew that worked on the show, as well as the viewers that watched the first season.

Kravitz posted a note on her Instagram with the caption, “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved, and supported us.”

The note ended with a peace sign and #BreakupsSuck.

The Hulu adaptation starred Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, as well as Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Kravitz played Rob in the adaptation, a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

The movie is an adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel, which was adapted into a film in 2000 and directed by Stephen Frears. The big-screen adaptation starred John Cusak, Jack Black, and Todd Louiso. That version made $6.4M on opening weekend before going on to make $47.1M worldwide.

Fans of Kravits will see her in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman” movie as Selina Kyle and Catwoman in October. The film also stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Colin Farrell will also star in the film as Oswald Cobblepot.

