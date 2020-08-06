Nia DaCosta, the director behind the upcoming “Candyman” horror-thriller, is set to direct Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel 2.” Multiple outlets have confirmed DaCosta’s position, making her the first Black woman to direct a film for the studio, and the fourth woman overall. “Captain Marvel 2” is currently slated for July 8, 2022.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed the 2019 movie “Captain Marvel,” which went on to make over $1B worldwide for the studio. Brie Larson, who played the role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the original film, will return to the franchise for the new installment.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, and the first film in the Phase 4 slate, “Black Widow,” is currently scheduled to release in theaters in November. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson, and David Harbour star in “Black Widow,” with Cate Shortland directing.

The “Black Widow” delay also pushed back the rest of Marvel’s Phase 4 slate. “The Eternals” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on May 7, 2021. The next film on the schedule is “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 28th, and a third Spider-Man installment is planned for December 17, 2021. The first film in 2022 is currently “Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness,” which is scheduled to release in March 2022. Those dates could change at any time, so don’t set any permanent reminders just yet.

Marvel’s Disney+ live-action series were also delayed, and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” missed its August 2020 premiere date. Other series on Disney’s schedule include “Loki” and “WandaVision.” Down the line, Marvel plans to release Disney+ series following “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk.”

You might know DaCosta from her work on the Tessa Thompson and Lily James drama “Little Woods,” and her “Candyman” project is slated to hit theaters in October.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.