Netflix shared a trailer for “The Sleepover,” scheduled to premiere on August 21st. The cast includes Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins, Malin Åkerman, Ken Marino, and Joe Manganiello.

Trish Sie, the director of “Pitch Perfect 3,” helmed the film for Netflix, working from a script by Sarah Rothschild.

The description reads, “In this family adventure-comedy, Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins) discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Åkerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they’ll never forget.”

Netflix’s upcoming schedule also includes Sabrina Carpenter’s “Work It” dance-troupe movie on August 7th. That film features Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Drew Ray Tanner. Carpenter’s also appeared in the Netflix original comedy “Tall Girl.”

The description for “Work It” reads, “When Quinn Ackerman’s (Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.”

Netflix subscribers can keep “Enola Holmes” on their radar, which is slated to premiere on the platform in September. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill. The film also features Helena Bonham Carter as Enola’s mother, and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes. The movie is based on the book series by Nancy Springer.

