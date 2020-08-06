Logitech G unveiled the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals kit, a high-performance racing wheel that offers an enhanced sim racing experience. The company claims that the G923 features TrueForce, a new high-definition force feedback system that dials into a game’s physics and audio engine to deliver “an ultra-realistic experience” for players.

“A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all,” said McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris. “The new Logitech G923 wheel with TRUEFORCE gives drivers an authentic experience behind the wheel and simulates the details we feel as racing drivers. I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I’m about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition.”

Logitech describes TrueForce as “a proprietary high definition force feedback technology that revolutionizes what’s possible in supported racing games.”

Using actual game physics and audio in real-time, TrueForce allows players to feel things like the roar of an engine, tire traction, the terrain of the track, and feedback of the steering wheel more than ever before. The technology connects directly to in-game engines, processing at up to 4000 times per second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G. “With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car. It truly elevates the experience, and everyone we’ve had try it always walks away with a smile!”

The G923 wheel and pedals have been modernized with a brushed metal steering wheel, polished pedals, and a leather wheel cover. In addition, the G923 was designed with a number of new features to enhance your gameplay.

These new features include Dual Clutch Launch Controls, as well as a Built-In Rev Indicator with built-in colored LED lights. The On-Wheel Game Controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles are integrated into the steering wheel for convenience, and the G923 also offers Progressive Brake Pedals with a new progressive spring that offers a more responsive feel. Users will also find a 24-Point Selection Dial, which is built-in and allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force, and more.

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals will work with PlayStation 4 and PC when it launches in America and Europe in August 2020, for a suggested retail price of $399. Logitech also stated that the G923 will also work with PlayStation 5 when the console launches this holiday season.

