The “Siren” call on Freeform is coming to a close, and the YA drama won’t be returning for a fourth season. Multiple outlets have now confirmed that “Siren” has been canceled at the network, ending the show’s run just two months after the Season 3 finale.

The finale aired on Freeform back in May, and it seems like fans won’t be getting any more aquatic adventures from the town of Bristol Cove. The series stars Alex Roe as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell, who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn. Ian Verdun stars as Xander, a deep sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.

The series was based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, who both served as executive producers on the series. Emily Whitesell served as showrunner and an executive producer, alongside Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, and RD Robb who also served as executive producers on the project.

“Siren” became an overnight hit when it debuted, averaging over 1M viewers in delayed viewing. The show’s second season was another hit with viewers but the series lost viewers in the third season. That being said, “Siren” was still one of the network’s heavy-hitters, and other reasons than ratings could have caused the cancelation. The network did not make an official announcement on the show’s cancelation.

Freeform’s schedule currently includes long-running favorites like “The Bold Type,” “Good Trouble,” and “grown-ish,” and expanded to offer “Cruel Summer,” “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” “Love in the Time of Corona,” and “Motherland: Fort Salem.”

The shows “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and “Motherland: Fort Salem” were renewed earlier this year, and Freeform already started teasing the limited-series “Love in the Time of Corona.”

You can still jump into all three seasons on Freeform and Hulu if you missed any episodes. The description reads, “Siren takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.”

