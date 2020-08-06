Quibi confirmed that “About Face” will debut on the platform on August 10th. In the series, model and beauty mogul Rosie Huntington-Whiteley teams up with the titans of the beauty industry for a six-episode run on the platform.

The official description reads, “In About Face, Huntington-Whiteley explores the entrepreneurship that built the beauty empires of Emily Weiss, Huda Kattan, Jen Atkin, Kylie Jenner, PONY Syndrome, and Sir John. From tenacity to triumph, the series tracks the trajectories of the artists who shape tastes and blaze trails. Intimately told, About Face is a celebration of grit, diligence, and ingenuity. “

About Face is executive produced by Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Mark Landsman, and Kim Ray for Alfred Street Industries (Project Runway, Top Chef). Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Berg also serve as executive producers.

Quibi released a first look trailer for the new series on social media, telling followers, “Meet the moguls making the modern beauty industry. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, About Face reveals the road to global success for these beauty entrepreneurs. Only on Quibi August 10.”

If you missed the trailer’s debut, you can watch the video below for a quick preview of the guests appearing across the six episodes.

The series joins Quibi’s current lineup of originals like “Mapleworth Murders,” “Sex Next Door,” “The Fugitive,” “Bad Ideas with Adam Devine,” “Don’t Look Deeper,” “Dummy,” “Die Hart,” and “Most Dangerous Game.”

If you’ve dreamed of breaking into the beauty world, or if you’re a fan of the guests that are appearing on the series, you can watch the trailer below. You can also set a reminder to catch the series when it premieres later this month. The series follows Quibi’s quick-bites format, giving you fragmented episodes in small doses across a length of time.

