HBO released a trailer for Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic “Raised by Wolves,” which centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. The highly-anticipated series premiere will debut on September 3rd on HBO Max. Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

The network’s description reads, “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

The cast includes Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel.

The series is produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam serving as executive producers.

You can watch the first official trailer for “Raised by Wolves” below. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust.”

Earlier this week, HBO Max announced the network’s first batch of stand-up programming, which will debut on the platform on Thursday, August 20th. The Summer Comedy Festival programming binge, will feature solo specials from Rose Matafeo, Beth Stelling, and James Veitch, as well as a multi-act special from the HA Comedy Festival, hosted by Anjelah Johnson, and featuring a lineup of America’s funniest Latinx comics.

If you’re looking for something to stream on HBO Max ahead of the “Raised by Wolves” premiere, you can catch “An American Pickle” on August 6th, followed by “Richard Jewell” on August 8th, “Birds of Prey” on August 15th, and the series premiere of “Lovecraft Country” on August 16th.

