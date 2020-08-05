Peacock announced that the eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream on the platform, starting later this year and into 2021. The eight films dominated theaters from 2001 to 2011, and made over $7.7B worldwide.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

The adaptations will start to release in October, and include “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2”.

On July 15, Peacock launched nationally with massive catalog of the best live and on- demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond. Peacock offers more than 20,000 hours of premium content from networks and studios, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. In addition, the service will feature Peacock Original movies and shows; more than 30 curated channels, including SNL Vault, Office Shorts and Fallon Tonight; current season series and specials from NBC and Telemundo; live news and sports, including Premier League, U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championship, Ryder Cup, Tour de France, La Vuelta, an NFL Wild Card Game and the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics; as well as daily trending highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood.

