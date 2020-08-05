Disney shared an official trailer for the upcoming animated-feature “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” which is scheduled to premiere on the Disney+ platform on August 28th.

“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

Disney+ recently made headlines when Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the live-action “Mulan” movie would be screening on Disney+ in September. “Mulan” will be released as a “premier access” movie, which means it will cost an extra $29 to offset the film’s straight-to-digital release.

The company also announced that Disney+ had hit the 60M subscriber mark after just nine-months, putting Disney+ in third-place overall in the streaming wars. When combined with Hulu and ESPN+, Disney has an estimated 104M paying subscribers. That’s not including network streaming, like Freeform, FOX, FX, ABC, and other traditional network apps. Those services have been pushed into the forefront as Disney loses money because of closed theaters and theme parks.

You can watch the official trailer for “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” and you can set a reminder to catch the movie later this month on Disney+.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.