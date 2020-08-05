Amy Adams will star in Netflix’s new limited-series “Kings of America.” Adams will also serve as an executive producer on the series, alongside Stacy O’Neil.

The description reads, “Kings of America centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class-action lawsuit in US history.”

Adam McKay is attached to direct the first episode and executive produce with Betsy Koch. Adams and McKay worked together on “Vice,” which went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Adams. They first collaborated on McKay’s 2006 comedy, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Netflix also confirmed that Emmy-nominee Diana Son will serve as Showrunner and executive producer, with Jess Kimball Leslie serving as writer, creator, and executive producer. Kimball is a journalist and author of “I Love My Computer Because My Friends Live In It.” Brunson Green will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Amy Adams’ “The Woman in the Window,” which Disney acquired in the 20th Century Fox merger, could be coming to Netflix. The film’s release was put on hold because of the ongoing health crisis, and rumors are swirling that the film might skip theaters and launch on Netflix instead.

“The Woman in the Window” stars Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore, and is based on the best-selling novel by A.J Finn. Joe Wright directed the movie for the studio, working from a screenplay by Tracy Letts. The story follows an agoraphobic child psychologist that befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.

