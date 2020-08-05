Nintendo confirmed that “Pikmin 3 Deluxe” is headed to the Nintendo Switch on October 30th. “Pikmin 3” originally launched on the Wii U console, and will debut on the Nintendo Switch with new content, more options for cooperative play, and updated settings for newcomers to the franchise.

The game’s description reads, “Pikmin 3 Deluxe isn’t your garden-variety adventure. Command a crew of three explorers and a squad of adorable Pikmin in a quest for survival packed with puzzles to solve and copious critters to battle. After a crash-landing, you’ll explore a variety of lush environments, such as the snow-covered Distant Tundra, the Twilight River and the Garden of Hope, all teeming with wondrous and formidable lifeforms.”

“Pikmin 3 Deluxe brings this classic franchise to life on Nintendo Switch, introducing a new audience to its beloved characters and gameplay, while also welcoming back returning players with new challenges,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the Nintendo Switch library of software continues to grow with a variety of games for everyone to discover and enjoy.”

“Pikmin 3 Deluxe” will allow co-op players to dive into the full Story mode, and there are new side-story missions that can also be played in co-op, as well all of the Mission mode DLC stages from the original game’s release. The Deluxe version also offers new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, optional hints, and the choice to play at a more relaxed pace. Players can also make use of the in-game camera, which allows players to snap photos of the game’s environments and creatures from a pint-sized perspective.

With a number of Pikmin to befriend and command, you’ll have a willing team at your disposal to tackle whatever obstacles you face. Different colored Pikmin offer a variety of helpful abilities and strengths for your missions. For example, Blue Pikmin can breathe underwater, helping you collect items other Pikmin can’t reach, while Winged Pikmin, distinguished by their pink hues and fluttering wings, can fly over terrain such as water and pits. Strategically selecting the right Pikmin for the task at hand, delegating projects and changing between captains can help secure victory.

“Pikmin 3 Deluxe” also adds new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie exploring planet PNF-404. You can also go head-to-head in multiplayer matches available in Bingo Battle.

