Walmart’s expansion into temporary Drive-Ins will start popping up in local parking lots next week. The drive-in movie theater experience is rolling into 160 Walmart stores across the country beginning this month, created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.

Available for free to Walmart customers, the Walmart Drive-in will transform Walmart parking lots into outdoor cinemas from August 14th through October 21st with 320 showings of hit movies. Starting today at 5:00 p.m. ET. Families can visit TheWalmartDriveIn.com to discover dates, store locations and the movies for each stop of the movie tour.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

The company added, “The Walmart Drive-in promises families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival. Audiences will be welcomed back to the big screen to enjoy a wide range of films safely from their own vehicle.”

Walmart said upcoming screening will include “Friday Night Lights,” “The Karate Kid,” and “Space Jam,” as well as larger hits like “Black Panther,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Spy Kids,” “Teen Titans GO! To The Movies,” and “Wonder Woman.”

Other movies on the slate include “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Men in Black: International,” as well as classic hits like “Back to The Future,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Goonies,” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

The company also stated that it will screen inspiring true stories like “Dolphin Tale” and “Selena,” as well as animated movies like “Cars,” “The Iron Giant,” “The Lego Movie,” and “Madagascar.”

During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will help Walmart celebrate bringing back the big screen to communities across the country. Drew Barrymore will serve as virtual host for all events, welcoming guests to a fun family night experience. She will also make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Families will be also be treated to surprise virtual or in-person appearances from Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz at select showings.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.