Comedy Central announced that the network is working on a “reimagination” of the Emmy-nominated fan-favorite series “The Ren & Stimpy Show.” The series is one of several reboots in the works, alongside Beavis and Butt-Head from Mike Judge and the Daria spin-off Jodie.

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.”

Nickelodeon launched the original “Ren & Stimpy” alongside other hits like “Rugrats” and “Doug” in 1991. The show was an instant hit with viewers in multiple age groups, with its dark humor, vivid imagination and critical acclaim. Many people considered the show an adult series at the time, and the iconic dog and cat duo are consistently ranked among the top animated characters of all time.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

The network stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new Ren and Stimpy show at this time. Fans will have to wait a few more weeks before getting a first-look at the updated animation style, but we should see some teasers and trailers once the show enters into production. At that time, we will get a cast list and a quick preview of Ren and Stimpy as they return to the spotlight.

With “Beavis and Butthead,” “Jodie,” “Ren and Stimpy,” and “South Park,” Comedy Central has a sizable animated-slate to keep viewers entertained.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.