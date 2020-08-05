Quiver Distribution set a theatrical release date for “Pearl,” which is now slated to hit theaters on August 11th. Bobby Roth wrote and directed the drama, which stars Anthony LaPaglia, Larsen Thompson, Nestor Carbonell, and Bruce Davison.

The synopsis reads, “After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15 year old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed film director who, pending the results of a paternity test, may be her biological father.”

The studio will also release “Pearl” on via Laemmle virtual cinema on August 14th. If you missed the trailer that the studio released last week for the film, you can watch that video below to get a better look at the cast and story.

The August box office is starting to ramp back up, but release dates could still change at a moment’s notice. David Ayer’s “The Tax Collector” with Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, and Shia LaBeouf is set to release on August 7th, followed by Joe Keery’s comedy-thriller “Spree” on August 14th.

Later in the month, “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls,” “Chemical Hearts,” and “The Pale Door” are expected to release on August 21st, with “The New Mutants” releasing on August 28th. In early September, moviegoers can look for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on September 1st, and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on September 3rd.

Some of these films are complimenting their limited releases with VOD and digital releases. Still, you’ll just have to check in with your local theater to see which films are playing each weekend until the box office stabilizes during the outbreak. While you’re checking which movies are playing in your area, you’ll also have to see which theaters are open, or if your state is even allowing theaters to screen movies. You should also read up on the safety measures put in place in each theaters, to keep yourself safe during the health crisis.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

