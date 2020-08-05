The long-delayed live-action “Mulan” movie is headed to Disney+, while also reaching as many theaters as possible. The streaming service announced the date on an earnings call, where the company also claimed that it had surpassed the 60.5M subscriber mark.

Hitting 60M subscribers in just nine months is an incredible achievement for the platform, which could be the saving grace for Disney’s backlog of films. With that in mind, subscribers shouldn’t expect this to become the norm. Disney CEO Bob Chapek pointed out that this was a one-time deal because of the ongoing health crisis.

“Mulan” will release in September as a “premier access” release, which means it will cost an extra $29 to offset the film’s straight-to-digital release. That breaks down to about $7 a person for a family of four to watch the movie, and if you factor in gas and snacks, it’s cheaper than a regular trip to the movies in most areas. Disney will release “Mulan” in theaters where it can, in international markets.

“We find it very interesting to take a premiere offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it,” said Chapek during the call.

At 60M subscribers, Disney+ now ranks third in the streaming wars. Netflix currently has close to 200M subscribers worldwide, and Prime Video boasts 150M. It should be noted that Prime Video members are also members with Prime accounts. Disney+ isn’t the only streaming service in Disney’s arsenal; the company also owns Hulu with 35M subscribers and ESPN+, which has 8.5M. You can compare that with CBS All Access and Showtime, which are tied for fifth-place overall with roughly 14M each.

Disney didn’t mention any new plans for “The New Mutants,” which is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in late August.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

