Amblin Partners confirmed that Naomi Scott will co-star with Anthony Ramos in the upcoming comedic sci-fi film “Distant.” Fans probably know Scott best as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s live-action movie “Aladdin,” and she starred in the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot with Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks. Scott made her film debut in Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” movie.

The studio stated that Scott joined the project after the withdrawal of Rachel Brosnahan, who dropped out of the film because of scheduling conflicts with production on the next season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” That production conflict was caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment, Narrative and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern. Ramos starred in “Hamilton,” “Godzilla King of the Monsters,” the upcoming musical “In the Heights,” and voiced characters in “Trolls World Tour” and “Elena of Avalor.

The film’s description reads, “Distant tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.”

Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct the film, with Spenser Cohen writing the spec script.

Scott’s “Aladdin” installment made over $1B for the studio in 2019, and “Charlie’s Angels” went on to make over $73.2M for Sony Pictures.

The studio stopped short of announcing a premiere window for the film, but that information and casting details should be confirmed when the show enters into production.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will produce, with Speck and Gordon also serving as executive producers, along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch. Kevin Vafi will co-produce. Jeb Brody, Amblin Partner’s President of Production, and John Buderwitz, Creative Executive, will oversee for the studio.

