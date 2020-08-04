Microsoft set a launch date for the company’s Project xCloud, the company’s new cloud gaming service to rival Google’s Stadia and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. A public preview of the platform has been going on across North America, Europe, and South Korea for the last few weeks, but everyone will have the chance to join in September.

The Cloud gaming service is the latest addition to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which has been the central marketing push for the Xbox franchise leading up to the new Xbox Series X console launching later this year. The cloud service runs on Project xCloud, and will be included as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier.

If you’re excited to try out the platform, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet starting on September 15th.

Kareem Choudhry, Corporate Vice President, Project xCloud, hyped the new service in a blogpost adding, “When cloud gaming launches as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will have access to more than 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more. And as we’ve committed to providing day-one access to new titles from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Game Pass, it’s our intent to make those same games available in the cloud from the day they release. We’ll have more to share about the full catalog of games as we approach launch.”

Stats from your gaming profile will save across your console, PC, and mobile device, so switching should be a seamless experience. These stats include your friends list, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress.

Players can try out Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for the first month, then it’s $14.99/month a month after that. Xbox Game Pass offers access to more than 100 games that you can play on console or PC, as well as discounts and Xbox Live Gold.

Choudhry added, “To play games on your phone or tablet, download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Samsung Galaxy Store or the ONE Store (both of which include a complete, full-featured experience with in-app purchase capabilities), or the Google Play Store.”

Microsoft is also partnering with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon to create mobile accessories designed for cloud gaming. The accessories range from controllers to phone clips, but you can also play using your Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers.

The Razer Kishi controller is the high-end cloud gaming controller right now, offering Xbox-like buttons as well as Type-C charging and enhanced features.

